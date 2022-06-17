 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Expanding cannabis industry faces unique challenges nationally | Here Weed Go! podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For states that have legalized the sale of marijuana for either medical or recreational use, setting up retail space is filled with unique challenges.

In the latest episode of Here Weed Go!, a podcast by the Arizona Daily Star that looks at the industry at both the state and national level, host Eddie Celaya is joined by Matt Pinchera, CSO of Hana Dispensaries, and Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties, a firm offering commercial real estate services for the cannabis industry.

Together, they attempt to identify and navigate the different levels of red tape involved in finding suitable property for potential dispensary and cultivation sites. From avoiding schools and churches to adhering to changing local zoning ordinances, it's an eye-opening episode sure to make you appreciate your neighborhood dispensary even more.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because the biggest obstacle to enacting the measure is probably in the 50-50 Senate, where at least 10 GOP votes will be needed to attain the usual 60-vote threshold for approval.

Watch Now: Related Video

Julian Assange's family rallies in New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News