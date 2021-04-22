Expedition hauls tons of plastic out of remote Hawaii atolls

With virtually no predators, the islands are a haven for many species of seabirds, and Midway Atoll is home to the largest colony of albatross in the world. There, the land is littered with carcasses of birds that have ingested plastics and died.

The cleanup was organized by the nonprofit Papahanaumokuakea Marine Debris Project, which partners with federal agencies including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Kevin O’Brien, president of the new organization and a former NOAA employee, said the work is expensive but important.

“Talking to some of these folks that are up there for the monk seal camps every summer, they’ll talk about specific nets that have been there for several years,” O’Brien said. “So a trip like this where we’re able to yank pretty much everything we see can have an impact.”

The latest expedition focused on the shorelines of the various atolls, and a trip later this year will remove nets from the reefs that surround the islands.