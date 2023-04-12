MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One of two Black Democrats expelled from the Republican-led Tennessee House will return to the Legislature after a Memphis commission voted to reinstate him Wednesday, nearly a week after his banishment for supporting gun control protesters propelled him into the national spotlight.
The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 to reinstate Justin Pearson as a state representative.
“I will continue to fight with and for our people, whether in or out of office. We and the young protesters are the future of a new Tennessee. Those who seek to silence us will not have the final say,” Pearson wrote in an op-ed published in The New York Times.
Republicans expelled Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones last week over their role in a gun control protest on the House floor after a Nashville school shooting that left three children and three adults dead.
The Nashville Metropolitan Council took only a few minutes Monday to unanimously restore Jones to office. He was quickly reinstated to his House seat.
Read the rest of the story here:
Photos: Scenes from the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville
A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Metro Nashville Police cars escort evacuees from the school and church on schools buses as they leave Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Metro Nashville Police officers gather near The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly shooting Monday, March 27, 2023. A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol also died after being shot by police. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Andrew Nelles
Metro Nashville Police officers work at the scene near The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly shooting Monday, March 27, 2023. A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol also died after being shot by police. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Andrew Nelles
Metro Nashville Police officers gather near The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly shooting Monday, March 27, 2023. A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol also died after being shot by police. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Andrew Nelles
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a deadly shooting at their school on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)
Jonathan Mattise
An ambulance leaves of Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at an active shooter event that took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Authorities say the suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville is dead. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)
HOGP
A police scam scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
A Metro Nashville Police motorcycle blocks the entrance to Covenant School where a shooting occurred Monday, March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Nicole Hester /The Tennessean via AP)
Nicole Hester
A police chaplain stands by as children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on Monday, March, 27, 2023. (George Uribe via AP)
George Uribe
Adults walk with a child at a reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at The Covenant School, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
A family leaves with their children from a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
A family departs the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Women speak at the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
A woman kisses a child at the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)
Nicole Hester
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!