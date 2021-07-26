Expert at murder trial: Uber rider stabbed up to 120 times

Prosecutors have taken a methodical approach the entire trial. Before Beaver took the stand, they linked Josephson's blood to areas all over Rowland's Chevrolet Impala, a knife with two blades and cleaning supplies in the trash behind his girlfriend's home and on a sock and bandana owned by Rowland.

The prosecution has introduced a mountain of other scientific evidence, from matching a footprint found on a rear window of Rowland's vehicle to Josephson, to cellphone data showing he was in the area where her body was found some 65 miles (105 kilometers) from where she was last seen in Columbia's Five Points entertainment district.

Another witness said DNA found under Rowland's fingernails matched Josephson's genetic material.

In previous testimony, Rowland's attorneys have pointed out scientists weren't absolutely certain Rowland's DNA was on the knife and his genetic material wasn't in other places it might be expected.

Their questioning has also showed that while Josephson appeared to fight her attacker — she had several stab wounds that went all the way through her hands — none of Rowland’s DNA was found on her or under her fingernails and and no visible marks were found on Rowland after his arrest.