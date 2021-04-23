Expert explains mental health report on newspaper gunman

Ramos even had prepared for long incarceration: He bought a lifetime membership to the U.S. Chess Federation, four days before the shooting.

Saathoff pointed out that Ramos went so far as to consider what would be of interest to investigators after the crime. For example, he destroyed a journal he kept of his experience hiking the Appalachian Trail.

“It demonstrates an interest in controlling information,” Saathoff said.

Saathoff also cited Ramos hiking the trail in 2002 and 2003 as evidence he does not suffer from autism, as his lawyers contend, because it involved considerable social interaction to meet other people along the way and sometimes stay in their homes.

Employees at the detention center where Ramos has been held told Saathoff that he has been a model inmate. He has been described as polite, not sensitive to being touched when handcuffed and sitting in the middle of other inmates during transport in a van — unlikely qualities of someone suffering from severe autism.

Defense attorneys have sought to limit Saathoff's testimony as much as possible, criticizing it for lacking an interview with Ramos. Under cross examination by attorney Matthew Connell, Saathoff said out of about 20 forensic evaluations he has done, only one other lacked a direct interview.