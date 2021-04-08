Expert: Lack of oxygen killed Floyd, not drugs or bad heart

Tobin also explained that just because Floyd was talking and shown moving on video, it doesn’t mean he was breathing adequately. He said a person can continue to speak until the airway narrows to 15% -- but once it gets below that, it’s dangerous. “At the point where you can’t speak ... you are in deep trouble,” he said.

Officers are heard on video telling Floyd that if he can talk, he can breathe.

He said it appeared that Floyd was getting enough oxygen for about the first five minutes to keep his brain alive because he was still speaking.

But Tobin said that where Chauvin had his knee after the five-minute mark would not make much of a difference, because at that point Floyd had already experienced brain damage.

Nelson, Chauvin's attorney, has repeatedly shown the jury still images from the video that he said showed Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's shoulder blade. But nearly all of those images were captured more than five minutes into the ordeal, according to video time stamps.

Tobin explained to jurors what happens as the space in the airway narrows, saying breathing then becomes “enormously more difficult,” like "breathing through a drinking straw.”