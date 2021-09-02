Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall

The letter said differences between the leaked Dominion software images and the versions used in California are relatively minor. The experts said thousands of people now have access to the underpinnings of Dominion's election management system, including some who may have access to voting equipment.

“That increases the risk of undetected outcome-changing cyber-attacks on California counties that use Dominion equipment and the risk of accusations of fraud and election manipulation which, without rigorous post-election auditing, would be impossible to disprove,” the letter states.

A majority of voters are expected to cast mail ballots during the recall, returning them through the U.S. Postal Service or by drop boxes in their counties.

California law already requires counties to hand-count ballots from a random sample of 1% of the precincts after an election. Although the state has conducted a pilot program with risk-limiting audits, Dresner said state law does not currently allow one for the recall election. It’s not clear whether that could be changed with less than two weeks to go before the election.