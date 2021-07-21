Experts: Spend opioid settlement funds on fighting opioids

Joshua Sharfstein, a vice dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said it's crucial that the money is spent to combat the opioid scourge because the overdose epidemic is raging.

Last year, there were a record 93,000 fatal overdoses from all drugs in the U.S. The majority of them involved fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that has medical uses but is also produced illicitly.

“Everybody is both excited and a little worried,” Sharfstein said of the expected funds, “a little worried that they may be squandered.”

Stein, of the RAND Corporation, said it's important to spend the money on efforts that are proven to be effective, including treating addictions and using drugs to stop overdoses.

“We know treatment works,” he said. “We know naloxone appears to be very important in preventing overdose deaths. ... There’s not going to be a silver bullet. It may vary, community by community."

Looking back to the tobacco settlement, Stein said guiderails were not in place to make sure all of the money was used as it was intended.