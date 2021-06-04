EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the May jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American job market is in an odd place.

Consider that in May, employers added 559,000 jobs. In ordinary times, that would amount to a blockbuster burst of hiring for one month, and the response would be an outpouring of cheers.

These are not ordinary times. In the wake of a violent recession that paralyzed the economy and triggered tens of millions of layoffs, the nation still remains 7.6 million jobs short of the number it had in February 2020, just before viral pandemic erupted. So the government’s May jobs report Friday registered as a mild disappointment, coming after an even weaker month in April.

In one sense, the modest pace of hiring is surprising: The economic rebound is accelerating, and the need for workers is surging. COVID-19 is quickly receding in the United States — new cases are way down to an average of just over 16,000 a day, from 250,000 in early January — as more Americans are vaccinated.