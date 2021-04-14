EXPLAINER: Charmed by Madoff, SEC later tightened its rules

Criticism mounted from lawmakers and investor advocates that Wall Street and regulators in Washington had grown too close. Some called for a shakeup of the SEC.

A 2009 report by the inspector general detailed how SEC investigations of Madoff were bungled, with disputes among inspection staffers over the findings, lack of communication among SEC officials in various cities and repeated failures to act on legitimate complaints from outside the agency.

———

WHAT ABOUT OTHER REGULATORS?

An internal review by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the securities industry’s regulator, found a breakdown on the part of the organization in the Madoff case. Like the SEC, FINRA made periodic examinations of Madoff’s brokerage operation, which functioned separately from his secretive investment business, and did not catch wind of Madoff's fraud.

———

WHAT PREVENTIVE ACTION AGAINST FUTURE FRAUDS DID THE SEC TAKE?