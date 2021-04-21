EXPLAINER: Chauvin jury could stay anonymous for a long time

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE CHAUVIN JURY?

Chauvin's jurors were referred to only by number in open court. Cahill and attorneys for both sides tried to avoid eliciting identifying information from them during the selection process. The video feed did not show the jurors. According to the court, six of the jurors were white, and six were Black or multiracial.

The foreman was Juror No. 19, a white man in his 30s who said during jury selection that he works as an auditor. The man described himself as someone who tries to resolve conflict and make decisions based on facts, not emotions, and said he has a friend who is a canine officer with the Minneapolis Police Department.

That man said he supported Black Lives Matter in general but disagreed with actions by some BLM activists. He had an unfavorable opinion of Blue Lives Matter. He wrote in his questionnaire that he had heard Floyd was on hard drugs but didn't think it should affect the case. “Whether you are under the influence of drugs doesn’t determine whether you should be living or dead,” he wrote.

