EXPLAINER: Derby winner's failed test latest in horse doping

Q. WHY DID MEDINA SPIRIT FAIL THE DRUG TEST?

A. Betamethasone is a Class C drug that is allowed in Kentucky as a therapeutic. But Medina Spirit's test results postrace violates Kentucky state law that limits the use of the steroid to 14 days or more before a race.

The penalty for a first offense for a trainer is a fine of at least $1,000, without mitigating circumstances. This would be Baffert's second betamethasone violation in under a year after Gamine.

Q, DOES BAFFERT HAVE A HISTORY OF DOPING HORSES?

A. Not with performance-enhancing drugs, though this is the fifth drug violation in the past 13 months for Baffert. Before her betamethasone violation in Kentucky, Gamine was found to have 185 picograms and Baffert-trained Charlatan 46 picograms of lidocaine during racing at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas last year, which carried a suspension that was appealed and overturned.

Another Baffert horse, Merneith, tested positive for the cough suppressant dextrorphan after racing last summer at Del Mar in California.