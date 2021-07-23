EXPLAINER: Does suspension end Giuliani's career in law?

Giuliani's law license had already been inactive in D.C., meaning he would have had to pay dues and apply to start practicing in the city anyway. The D.C. court ruling means that, even if he wanted to, he can no longer seek to practice in the city.

New York requires that lawyers whose licenses are suspended in the state themselves notify regulatory bodies in other states. It’s unclear if Giuliani has done so for all the states in which he holds a law license.

Regulators can also learn about a suspension in another state via a national database managed by the ABA. As of Wednesday, there was no record of Giuliani’s suspension in New York. The normal notification process can take several weeks.

WHAT REASON DID NEW YORK GIVE FOR THE SUSPENSION?

The New York appeals court said Giuliani not only made false statements but may have made them knowing they were false.

Among the examples it gave were Giuliani’s claims that thousands of votes in Philadelphia were cast in the names of people who were dead, including, he asserted, deceased former boxing champion Joe Frazier.

WHAT’S NEXT IN THE NEW YORK PROCESS?