EXPLAINER: Expert uses imagery to explain Floyd's death

He used a composite of pictures from a widely seen bystander video showing Chauvin pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck. Floyd’s respiratory distress was growing at that point as officers held him down on his stomach, with his hands handcuffed behind his back. The images showed how Floyd was eventually reduced to trying to use his shoulder muscles to draw breath, the doctor said.

“It’s a very poor way of breathing, but it’s what you have to do when everything else is failing,” Tobin said.

Tobin also focused heavily on Floyd's facial expressions. He told the jury that he works in an intensive care unit where 40% of the patients die, so watching for changes in facial expressions is crucially important in his job. He pointed out how the bystander video showed a slight movement on Floyd's face before he went still, about five minutes after being pinned down.

“At the beginning, you can see he’s conscious, you can see slight flickering, and then it disappears,” Tobin said. He explained: “That’s the moment the life goes out of his body."

The doctor also showed how Floyd's leg kicked out around the same time. He said he recognized that as a form of seizure indicating that Floyd had just suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.