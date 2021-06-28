EXPLAINER: 'Heat dome' atop Northwest sends temps soaring

HOW HAVE PEOPLE BEEN BEATING THE HEAT?

Cooling centers were opened in public libraries, community buildings, malls and elsewhere so people could find indoor spaces with air conditioning. The lack of air conditioning is a concern in Seattle, where only 44% of households have indoor cooling, according to U.S. Census figures. That number has actually jumped lately, as only a few years ago authorities estimated just a third of homes in the Northwest's largest city had air conditioning.

One advantage that some areas of the Northwest have is access to cooling water — with a large river running through Portland and Seattle being located between an ocean inlet and a large fresh water lake.

People have flocked to beaches and coastal areas, where temperatures have been high but generally milder than more interior parts of the region.

WHEN WILL IT END?

People in Seattle generally look forecasts with highs in the mid-80s and cringe. But after temperatures well into the 100s in the region for days it will seem like relief as forecasters say cooler marine air will start moderating temperatures on Tuesday.

“We have one more day of extreme heat across the region before temperatures gradually cool down," said Pullin, the meteorologist.

