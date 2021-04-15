EXPLAINER: Here's why Derek Chauvin won't testify at trial

His lawyer could have had Chauvin testify that he was worried about Floyd’s well-being, and he might have said he wasn't pressing hard on Floyd's neck, despite expert testimony that calculated half his body weight plus gear was on Floyd at least part of the time.

WHAT WERE THE ODDS HE WOULD TESTIFY?

Not good. Greenberg said lawyers at murder trials typically don’t want their clients to testify. In more than 100 murder trials, he said fewer than 10 of his clients took the stand.

“When defendants do testify, it is usually a Hail Mary pass” by a desperate defense that believes it has slim chance of acquittal on any charges, Greenberg said.

DID JURORS WANT TO HEAR FROM CHAUVIN?

Probably, yes.

Cahill questioned Chauvin to make sure he understood the ramifications of not testifying, and that the final decision was his and not Nelson's. Chauvin affirmed his decision to remain silent was voluntary.

The judge also read Chauvin the instruction he intends to give the jury on a defendant's right not to testify: