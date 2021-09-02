EXPLAINER: How California could recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

There are nine Democrats, 10 independents, two Green Party members and one Libertarian. No Democrat with political stature decided to run — the best-known Democratic candidate is real estate agent and YouTube personality Kevin Paffrath. Most of the candidates are largely unknown and have not mounted credible campaigns.

———

WHAT ARE CANDIDATES PROMISING?

Elder, who polls have leading the field of possible replacements, has promised to bring a fresh eye and common sense to Democrat-dominated Sacramento, and has said he would swiftly lift state mask and vaccine mandates. Kiley has said he would immediately end the pandemic state of emergency, which would automatically wipe out all state and local orders issued under it.

Faulconer has proposed ending the state income tax for individuals making up to $50,000 and households up to $100,000 as part of a plan to make the state more affordable for the middle class. Cox sought to gain attention by campaigning with a 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) Kodiak bear, which he said represented the need for “beastly” changes in the state, and also is calling for a historic-sized tax cut.

———

WHAT IS NEWSOM SAYING ABOUT THE RECALL?