EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

WHEN WOULD AN ELECTION BE HELD?

There is wiggle room in the law and numerous steps along the way, but if supporters collect sufficient signatures, it’s likely to be in the fall, possibly in November. The date might not be finalized until September.

HOW DOES THE ELECTION WORK?

Voters would be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question would be a list of replacement candidates from which to choose. Provided a majority votes yes on the recall, the candidate who gets the most votes becomes governor. With dozens of candidates expected, it's very likely a winner will get less than 50% of the votes.

WHAT REPLACEMENT CANDIDATES HAVE ENTERED THE RACE?

Jenner, a Republican, is the latest and the one with by the most name recognition, though she is a political neophyte. Other Republicans include Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego; businessman John Cox, who was soundly defeated by Newsom in 2018; and former Congressman Doug Ose. Another name that has been discussed in GOP circles is Richard Grenell, who was acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration.

WHAT IS NEWSOM SAYING ABOUT THE RECALL?