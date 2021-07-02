EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

The complicated part: In a state with nearly 40 million people, there are many grievances, from California’s wallet-sapping taxes to a raging homelessness crisis. As governor, Newsom became a target for that resentment.

He is also being hit by fallout from a multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at the state unemployment agency while weathering a public shaming for dining out with friends and lobbyists at an exclusive restaurant last fall, while telling residents to stay home for safety.

WHEN WOULD AN ELECTION BE HELD?

The election will be held Sept. 14. It was widely expected to take place in the fall, but Democrats who dominate the Legislature tinkered with the law and opened the way for a late-summer election they believe will benefit Newsom.

HOW DOES THE ELECTION WORK?

Voters would be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question would be a list of replacement candidates from which to choose. If a majority of voters approve Newsom’s recall, the candidate who gets the most votes becomes governor. Dozens of candidates have said they intend to run, and it’s very likely a winner will get less than 50% of the votes if Newsom is recalled.

WHAT REPLACEMENT CANDIDATES HAVE ENTERED THE RACE?