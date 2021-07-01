EXPLAINER: How could the indictment hurt Trump's company?

But Trump remained the sole owner or principal owner of those hundreds of businesses and could pull profits from them at any time. Recently, he's returned to his old offices at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, but it's not clear how much he has assumed his former role overseeing operations.

WILL THE CHARGES HURT THE COMPANY'S ABILITY TO DO BUSINESS?

If the Trump Organization is convicted, it would have to pay a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes, or $250,000, whichever is larger. The company may also have to change the way it operates.

But even absent a conviction, the indictment could pose problems.

“Companies that are being indicted, whether they are private or public, big or small, face serious collateral consequences," said Daniel Horwitz, a white collar defense lawyer at McLaughlin and Stern and former prosecutor at the Manhattan district attorney's office.

“Companies in the financial services industry are reluctant to do business with them," Horwitz said. "Their access to capital is limited or cut off as is their ability to place their liquid assets with banks and brokerages.”

WHAT HAPPENED TO OTHER COMPANIES THAT HAVE BEEN CRIMINALLY INDICTED?