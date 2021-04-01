EXPLAINER: How Floyd's 'spark of life' played out at trial

The court ruled that prosecutors can present evidence that a murder victim was “not just bones and sinews covered with flesh, but was imbued with the spark of life. The prosecution has some leeway to show that spark and present the victim as a human being as long as it is not an attempt to invoke any undue sympathy or inflame the jury’s passions.”

WHAT DID THE JURY LEARN?

Ross told jurors that she and Floyd were both drug addicts stemming from their struggles with chronic pain. She said they “tried really hard to break that addiction many times.”

“We’re learning that Floyd is not a perfect person, as none of us are,” said David Schultz, a law professor at the University of Minnesota.

After watching the first days of testimony, Schultz said it was clear prosecutors were “pulling at the emotional strings of the jury” to make a case for convicting Derek Chauvin of the most severe charges.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors say he knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, pinning the handcuffed man to the ground. The most serious charge — 2nd-degree murder — against the former officer carries up to 40 years in prison.