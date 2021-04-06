EXPLAINER: How long did it take medics to reach Floyd?

That was about 8:28 p.m.

HOW LONG DID THE FIRE DEPARTMENT TAKE?

The emergency dispatch log shows the paramedics called for help from the fire department shortly after checking Floyd's pulse and just before they prepared to load him onto a stretcher. About 2 minutes later, a fire department medical team was on its way from a station less than half a mile (0.64 kilometers) away.

By the time the fire department arrived, the paramedics had moved the ambulance several blocks away and were attempting to resuscitate Floyd. The paramedics said they felt it was best to leave the scene because of the atmosphere there, where bystanders had shouted at the officers that Floyd’s life was in danger.

Norton, the fire department EMT, told attorneys that when he arrived he began looking for the person he was called to help. He entered Cup Foods — the store where the 911 call had first been initiated — and had a brief exchange with people in the store.