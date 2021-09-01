EXPLAINER: How wetlands can help buffer Louisiana storms

Roberts compared it to a cyclist riding over rocky debris. Sparse wetlands are like riding over a few pebbles, he said — hardly noticeable. But robust wetlands with elevated terrains are like trying to ride over a long, bumpier stretch of gravel.

The Water Institute has received funding from the Walton Family Foundation, which also supports The Associated Press’ coverage of water and environmental policy.

WHAT ABOUT BIG STORMS LIKE IDA?

Wetlands are generally more effective at lessening the impact of small to moderate surges of ocean water, said Ed Link, a researcher at the University of Maryland who previously directed an analysis of New Orleans’ storm protections after Katrina.

With bigger storms like Ida, the effect may be more muted. Once wetlands are full of water, they lose their ability to slow down waves and the storm can travel over them, Link said.

Philip B. Bedient, who directs a center focused on severe storms and flooding at Rice University, agreed that wetlands are ideal for smaller events that might bring 100 mph (161 kph) winds but can be outmatched by major storms. Ida was a Category 4 storm and had winds that reached 150 mph (241 kph), but did not push as much storm surge ashore as Katrina.