EXPLAINER: How will we know we've reached herd immunity?

Differences in vaccination levels among countries are also why many experts believe the virus will never be completely stamped out.

CAN HERD IMMUNITY WEAR OFF?

It’s not known how long immunity lasts, either after vaccination or from an infection, though experts believe it should be at least several months.

Still, booster shots could be necessary down the road. And though the current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to work on the variants identified in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, it's possible the virus could mutate enough over time that the shots would need to be updated.

Mutations in influenza viruses, for example, are why we get flu shots every year. But experts note coronaviruses generally do not mutate as easily.

WHAT IF THE COVID-19 VACCINES DON’T PREVENT INFECTION?

The COVID-19 vaccines rolling out now appear very effective at preventing people from getting sick. We don't know yet how good they are at stopping infection entirely, but they should help greatly reduce the spread of the virus.