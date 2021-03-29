EXPLAINER: In ex-cop's trial, defense promises video too

“He put his knee upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him, until the very breath ... until the very life, was squeezed out of him,” Blackwell told jurors.

WHAT ABOUT THE DEFENSE?

Defense attorney Eric Nelson in his opening statement said that video is just one exhibit among hundreds that will be entered into evidence.

“The evidence is far greater than 9 minutes and 29 seconds,” he said.

That evidence, he said, includes video from officers’ body cameras. He said the totality of the evidence would paint a different picture and help prove his client’s innocence.

Nelson said other video would show Floyd slipping drugs into his mouth and the 6-foot-3 man struggling with officers before Chauvin pinned him to the ground.

WILL THERE BE NEW VIDEOS?

Yes. Prosecutors Monday played video of a police surveillance camera that hadn’t been previously released publicly. It shows officers first trying to get Floyd into a police vehicle, then pulling him out and putting him on the ground.