EXPLAINER: Is Hawaii's Kilauea volcano going to erupt again?

HONOLULU (AP) — The ground at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has been rumbling and swelling in recent days, prompting scientists to warn that the mountain could once again disgorge lava. But there's no indication an eruption is imminent. The volcano, which is among the world's most active, has behaved similarly in the past without any magma breaking the surface.

Here's an overview of the latest developments at Kilauea:

WHAT ACTIVITY ARE SCIENTISTS SEEING?

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Monday noticed a surge of earthquakes and the ground swelling at the southern part of the crater at Kilauea's summit. There are indications magma is shifting about a half-mile to a mile (1 to 2 kilometers) below the surface.

It's not uncommon for Kilauea to have earthquakes, which could indicate rocks are moving. It's also not unusual for the ground to swell as the heat from the sun and saturation from rain can cause the ground to expand and contract.

However, earthquakes and ground swelling at the same time may indicate magma is on the move.