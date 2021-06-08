EXPLAINER: Just how vulnerable is the internet?

WAS THERE ANY BACKUP? COULD OTHER COMPANIES HAVE STEPPED IN IF THE PROBLEM HAD BEEN MORE SEVERE?

Customers rely on Fastly and its rivals to host and protect their website data from denial-of-service attacks and disruption from spikes in traffic. Had this outage been more serious, customers could have moved to competitors such as Cloudflare or Akamai. But that's not simple; many businesses would have had to scramble and might have suffered losses.

“You can't switch quickly to another service unless you had it set up ahead of time,” said Doug Madory, an internet infrastructure expert with the traffic-measuring company Kentik. “If Fastly were down for a day, that would be pretty bad.”

Even if they do have an alternative provider, engineering a smooth switchover from one to another is not for the faint of heart, said Ben April, chief technical officer of Farsight Security.

Madory and other experts said Fastly and its competitors spend heavily and devote major engineering resources to reducing the possibilities of such outages and ensuring they can recover as quickly as Fastly did on Tuesday.