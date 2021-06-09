EXPLAINER: Noor ruling could have impact for other ex-cops

Defense attorney Caitlinrose Fisher argued that the statutory language, backed by case law, requires that a defendant’s actions be directed at more than one person, and that the law is meant for cases such as indiscriminate killings.

But Hennepin County prosecutor Jean Burdorf cited other cases, including a February decision from the Minnesota Court of Appeals that affirmed Noor's conviction. Those cases held that “others” could mean just one person. She asked the justices to make the law clear because the proper interpretation has become unclear amid conflicting rulings over the years.

HOW THE RULING COULD AFFECT THE EX-OFFICERS CHARGED IN FLOYD'S DEATH:

Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of second- and third-degree murder, plus second-degree manslaughter. The white former Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd to the pavement for close to 9 1/2 minutes in May 2020 as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe and went motionless. Floyd’s death, captured on widely seen bystander video, sparked worldwide protests and a national reckoning on racial justice.