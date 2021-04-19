EXPLAINER: State, defense differ on impact of Floyd drug use

Chauvin arrived as two other officers struggled to get Floyd into the back seat of a squad car, and Nelson argued a reasonable officer would have noticed “white foam” around the man's mouth.

Chauvin then tried to help the two rookie officers to get Floyd into the car and they were still unsuccessful. A Minneapolis use-of-force trainer testified that officers are instructed that people under the influence of certain drugs can “become stronger than they normally would,” Nelson said.

After displaying photos of the pills found in the back of the squad car and in Floyd’s SUV, Nelson told jurors that even a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly. The two people in the car with Floyd reported that the man seemed to fall asleep just before police arrived, he added.

But Nelson later acknowledged that millions of Americans have dealt with opioid addiction, telling jurors he only intended to examine how the man's body typically reacted to drugs — not to question Floyd's character.

Nelson said he was not suggesting that Floyd died of an overdose alone but that it contributed along with his existing heart disease following a physical struggle with police.