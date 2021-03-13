EXPLAINER: Striking jurors in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

Judge Peter Cahill ruled that he was satisfied that the defense's reason for dismissing those two jurors was not due to their race.

HOW HAS THE JUDGE TWEAKED THE RULES FOR CHAUVIN'S CASE?

Typically in cases like Chauvin’s where the potential sentence is something less than life in prison, prosecutors get three peremptory strikes and defense attorneys get five.

But judges have discretion to increase those, and Cahill has done just that, granting the defense 15 and prosecutors nine. Cahill hasn't said why, but Mike Brandt, a local defense attorney, said he believes the judge wanted to give both sides more latitude to strike marginal jurors given the intense publicity surrounding the case.

WHY DOES JURY SELECTION MATTER SO MUCH?

Both sides want to seat jurors favorable to their positions while keeping others who might support the opposition off the panel. Those strategies are playing out alongside Chauvin's constitutional right to an impartial jury. Any perception that the jury was biased going in could give Chauvin fodder for an appeal.