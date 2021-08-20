EXPLAINER: Texas mask battle looks to courts for resolution

This is a win for those suing Abbott as it allows them for now to keep their mask mandates in place and help slow the recent surge of cases, Carpenter said.

When will there be a final resolution?

It’s unclear if the Texas Supreme Court will wait to make a ruling until most or all of the lawsuits go through the appellate process regarding any temporary orders that have been issued or if it will use the first case that makes it through that process to issue a decision that’s applicable across the board, Carpenter said. It could take a couple of weeks to get to this point.

The perception among some legal experts is that the Texas Supreme Court, which is conservative and made up of all GOP justices, will ultimately rule in favor of Abbott, also a Republican.

“It’s an understandable perception,” Zale said. “But I guess I have a good faith view of the judges taking their roles seriously” and reviewing the underlying issues in the case.

