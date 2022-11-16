EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

1. Explaining the history and politics of Qatar;

2. How to travel to Qatar and what to expect on arrival;

3. Examining the traditional and international sports of Qatar;

4. Looking at the role of women in Qatar;

5. Surveying Qatar's role on the international diplomatic stage;

6. Understanding Muslim prayer and traditional dress in Qatar;

7. Exploring Qatar's natural gas-fueled economy;

8. Qatar's laws on alcohol and drugs; dress code and sexuality;

9. How Qatarrelies on desalination for its water in the desert nation; and

10. Qatar's claims about how the World Cup will be the first to be "carbon-neutral."