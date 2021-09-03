EXPLAINER: The language, reach of new Texas abortion law

“We’re using technology to detect early cardiac motion, basically it's a reflexive moment,” Cackovic added. “But now people are using this technology to forward their agenda.”

In 2013, a pioneering University of Leeds study found that while four clearly defined chambers appear in the human heart from the eighth week of pregnancy, they remain “a disorganized jumble of tissue” until around the 20th week, much later than previously believed.

ANTI-ABORTION ACTIVIST TAPS INTO EMOTION

The notion that abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy “stops a beating heart” is a concept originated by Ohio activist Janet Folger Porter, one of the nation’s fiercest advocates for banning the procedure.

Porter found that hearts were easy to market and punctuated her decade-long lobbying efforts by distributing heart-shaped balloons and teddy bears, all while side-stepping whether the packaging of the proposal was medically true.