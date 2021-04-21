EXPLAINER: Training limits officer's choice for deadly force

“When you try to start shooting legs, or arms, rounds miss and then they continue on and there are people behind that, that could be in danger that are not committing anything,” Woods said. “So we try and minimize any danger to anyone else if we have to use our firearm.”

Officers aren't trained to shoot and kill, Scott said, but to “neutralize the threat,” which is why they focus on center mass. Scott called the scenario of an officer shooting an armed suspect in the leg “Hollywood stuff” that doesn’t happen in real life.

———

WHY DID THE OFFICER SHOOT MA'KIAH FOUR TIMES INSTEAD OF JUST ONCE?

Scott said the answer is similar to focusing on center mass, with the goal of stopping the threat, or in this case responding to the danger the other girl was in. “If that officer had to shoot her another time because the threat was still prevalent, he would have been justified based on the law and I imagine on his policy," Scott said.

———

WHY DIDN'T THE OFFICER TRY TO PHYSICALLY RESTRAIN MA'KIAH INSTEAD OF USING A WEAPON OF ANY KIND?