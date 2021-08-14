EXPLAINER: Western water projects in infrastructure deal

“California has to do more to store and otherwise stretch the use of water in wet years in order to have enough to sustain through the dry years,” said California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat whose office helped get water provisions in the bill.

WATER RECYCLING

To help stretch existing water supplies, $1 billion would go toward projects that recycle wastewater for household and industrial use. Many states and cities already have or are developing programs that recycle storm water runoff and wastewater. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water, dams and reservoirs in 17 Western states, would decide which projects are funded.

DROUGHT PLAN

Prolonged drought, scorching temperatures and climate change are draining the Colorado River that supplies water to 40 million people and farmland in the West. The bill would provide $300 million for drought measures, such as conservation and storage projects, to maintain water levels at the river's reservoirs and prevent additional water cuts.