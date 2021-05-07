EXPLAINER: What are cicadas and why do they bug some people?

When cicadas die, they fertilize the trees and may smell a bit. Trees tend to bloom more the year after a cicada emergence, says cicada expert Gene Kritsky.

WHY DREAD CICADAS?

Some people are scared of the way they look or are upset by their smell. A lot of people are frightened of bugs. And when they come out in mass numbers, they can be hard to avoid. Raupp suggests staying indoors or heading to the beach, which they don't like.

There's also the inconvenience factor. They can seem to ruin weddings and large events just because there's so many of them.

WHY DO CICADAS SING LOUDLY?

It’s all about sex.

Cicadas sing by flexing small drum-like organs in their abdomens, and what you hear in the trees is called a chorus. It’s nothing but males trying to attract females by singing to them. Think of them as the insect version of a boy band. Each species has their own song. When the females are interested, they twitch their wings.

It is so loud because they sometime want to woo a female far away. Get thousands of them together and they can reach 105 decibels, which is louder than a lawnmower.

WHERE DO THEY LAY EGGS?