EXPLAINER: What are current COVID-19 guidelines for schools?

If you're unvaccinated, the CDC wants you to get tested immediately and quarantine for up to 14 days. In some places, you can return to school sooner if you test negative. If you've recovered from COVID-19 in the last three months and have no symptoms, you don't have to quarantine. Same if you're fully vaccinated, but monitor for symptoms.

IF I TEST POSITIVE BUT AM FULLY VACCINATED AND NOT SHOWING SYMPTOMS, CAN I GO TO SCHOOL?

No. The CDC says that anyone with a positive test needs to isolate for at least 10 days, even if they’re not showing symptoms. Students and staff should only return to school at least 10 days after developing symptoms or receiving a positive test, and at least 24 hours since any fever has subsided without the use of medication and other symptoms have improved.

WHAT ABOUT FOOTBALL PRACTICE? THE SCHOOL PLAY?

Federal officials emphasize that people in quarantine or who are ill shouldn’t participate in sports practices or other extracurriculars.

OK, BUT WHAT COUNTS AS A CLOSE CONTACT? HOW FAR APART DO STUDENTS HAVE TO BE?