Explainer: What does new criminal inquiry mean for Trump?

Another possibility, not as dramatic, is someone else tipped off media outlets about the change and James’ office was compelled to respond publicly when asked about it.

“No doubt, there is some strategic or tactical reason for this announcement,” Celli said. “Statements like this have meaning. They don’t come out of nowhere.”

HOW DID TRUMP TAKE THE NEWS?

Trump issued a 900-word statement Wednesday filled with familiar complaints about the investigations and digs at Vance and James.

Trump complained that he's being “unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system" and contends the criminal probes are part of a Democratic plot to silence his voters and block him from running for president again.

Trump also repeated his oft-uttered claim that the investigations are “a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States.”

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump said. "But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here."

WHAT ELSE ARE THEY INVESTIGATING?