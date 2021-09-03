EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?

WHY DOES APPLE RUN ITS APP STORE WITH AN IRON HAND?

The company maintains the fees it charges help it recoup the more than $100 billion it has spent on its iPhone ecosystem. And it notes that most of the 1.8 billion apps on its store pay nothing because they rely on ads instead of subscriptions and other user purchases.

Apple also insists that control over its app ecosystem helps protect the privacy and security of its customers. Critics, however, say that's just a pretext for preserving a commission system that unexpectedly turned into a gold mine, even though company co-founder Steve Jobs didn't envision making money from the store when it opened. Apple doesn't disclose the app store's financial performance in its financial results but it is major component of the company's services division, which generated $54 billion in revenue the last fiscal year.

WILL APPLE'S ACTIONS AFFECT THE RULING IN THE EPIC LAWSUIT?

It's unlikely, although Apple's changes appear to address one of the key concerns that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers raised during the Apple-Epic trial in May.

During the trial, she had seemed troubled by a provision that forbids in-app notifications pointing out that purchases can also be made through web sites and other means, not just within the app. Such notices, she mused, wouldn’t be much different than a merchant’s display of the different credit cards — Visa, Mastercard, America Express or Discover — that has long been a staple at cash registers.

