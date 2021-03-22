EXPLAINER: What’s the background of Senate hopeful Greitens?

HOW DID ALL OF THIS CULMINATE?

On May 3, 2018, Republican leaders in the Missouri House and Senate announced they had enough signatures to call a special legislative session to consider disciplinary actions against Greitens that could include impeachment. Gardner was moving ahead with the evidence tampering case and the potential existed for refiling of the invasion of privacy charge. Amid this backdrop, Greitens resigned from office on June 1, 2018. Gardner announced she would no longer pursue charges and the House investigations ceased.

DID THE ETHICAL ISSUES END THERE?

No. The Missouri Ethics Commission launched an investigation into whether the Greitens campaign broke the law by not reporting that it cooperated with a political action committee in 2016. In February 2020, the commission found “probable cause” and issued a $178,000 fine, though it required payment of just $38,000. The commission didn’t find evidence that Greitens personally knew about the campaign finance issues. For that reason, Greitens said the report exonerated him.

WAS THERE FALLOUT FOR THOSE WHO INVESTIGATED AND PROSECUTED GREITENS?

Yes. Gardner's handling of the case drew significant criticism from Greitens supporters who said it was politically motivated. More damning were allegations that the investigator she hired, former FBI agent William Tisaby, lied under oath. In June 2019, Tisaby was indicted on seven felony counts accusing him of lying in a deposition about his interview with the woman who had the affair with Greitens. Gardner was not charged in the case, though officials have never announced the case was closed. Tisaby's case has not yet gone to trial. Gardner, meanwhile, was easily reelected in 2020.

