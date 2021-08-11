EXPLAINER: What the $65B broadband service plan will do

MONEY FOR NETWORKS

The bill provides about $42 billion in grants to states, who in turn will funnel it to ISPs to expand networks where people don't have good internet service. Companies that take this money will have to offer a low-cost service option. Government regulators will approve the price of that service.

The bill requires that internet projects come with minimum speeds of 100 mbps down/20 up, a big step up from current requirements. But some advocates are concerned that it's still too slow, and argue that the federal government may have to spend big again down the line to rebuild networks that aren't up to par for future needs.

Cable companies are also happy that the funding is primarily dedicated to areas that don't currently have broadband service. Some advocates had hoped the government would step in and fund competition to cable so that people had more choices. Others saw that as wasteful.

The Biden administration's initial plan promised to promote local government networks, cooperatives and nonprofits as alternatives to for-profit phone and cable companies. Under the Senate's plan now, such groups aren't prioritized, but they can still get money from states for networks. The telecom industry has lobbied against municipal networks; about 20 states restrict them.