EXPLAINER: What the release of 2020 census numbers means

The data being released this month comprises only state population totals and the number of congressional seats each state gets. More detailed data about race, Hispanic origin and housing at smaller geographic levels will come out later this year. The legal deadline for turning in the apportionment numbers was Dec. 31, but the Census Bureau pushed back that date to no later than April 30 because of challenges caused by the pandemic and the need for more time to correct irregularities.

While apportionment determines how many congressional seats each state gets, redistricting is the process of actually drawing the boundaries of congressional, legislative and local districts — a politically contentious procedure that often leads to extended legal fights. The redistricting data includes counts of population by race, Hispanic origin, gender and housing at geographic levels as small as neighborhoods. The redistricting data isn't expected to be released by the Census Bureau until August, at the earliest. The legal deadline for turning in the redistricting data was March 31, but the Census Bureau said it needed more time because of operational delays caused by the pandemic. The delay has sent states scrambling to come up with alternative plans since many will not get their data until after their legal deadlines for drawing new districts. Two states, Ohio and Alabama, sued the Census Bureau over the revised deadline. A federal judge dismissed the Ohio lawsuit, but the state is appealing.