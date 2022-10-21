EXPLAINER: What voting changes are on the midterm ballot?

1. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, among voters' questions is whether to strengthen voter identification laws in the future. After a lengthy review process confirmed Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win in the state, Republicans who control Arizona's Legislature placed a proposed constitutional amendment on November's ballot that would require people voting in person to show a photo ID. The measure also eliminates a current alternative of providing two documents bearing a person’s name and address, like a recent utility bill and bank statement.People voting with mailed ballots — the vast majority in Arizona — would have to list their date of birth and either their driver’s license number, a state identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.Only a few states — Georgia, Minnesota, Ohio — have similar proof-of-identity measures for mailed ballots, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Arkansas requires voters to provide a copy of a photo ID when returning a mailed ballot.

2. In Nebraska, Republicans haven’t been able to get a voter photo ID bill through the nonpartisan Legislature. But it will appear on the November ballot, thanks to an initiative petition drive bankrolled by Marlene Ricketts, the mother of term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

3. Not all states propose beefing up voter ID requirements. A Michigan ballot initiative would pre-empt Republican attempts to tighten photo identification laws by amending the state Constitution to include the current alternative of signing an affidavit.