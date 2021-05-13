EXPLAINER: What's next for pipelines after Colonial hack

After the dust has settled, Congress is likely to call hearings to question Colonial Pipeline executives and cybersecurity experts to help figure out what went wrong and how events like this can be prevented in the future. An outside audit of Colonial's information management practices three years ago found glaring problems.

The chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Richard Glick, said the government should create and enforce mandatory pipeline-security standards similar to those that have been required of the electricity sector for more than a decade.

And members of the House Energy Committee re-introduced bills this week aiming to strengthen the Department of Energy's ability to respond to cybersecurity threats and to encourage more coordination between the federal government and utilities.

Some might want regulators to ease permitting procedures so that more pipelines can be built, to boost reliability of supply. But there may be reluctance to facilitate building alternate pipeline routes, since President Joe Biden has made it clear that he wants to transition away from fossil fuels as quickly as possible, in favor of clean energy such as wind and solar.