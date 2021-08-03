EXPLAINER: Where does harassment report leave Andrew Cuomo?

BUT WILL CUOMO BE CHARGED?

State Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw the probe, said there would be no criminal referral but local police and prosecutors can use the evidence and findings to build their own cases. The district attorney in New York’s capital, Albany, said Tuesday he was requesting James’ investigative materials and encouraged victims to come forward.

CUOMO TOLD THE PUBLIC TO WAIT TO JUDGE HIM UNTIL THE INVESTIGATION WAS COMPLETE. WHAT DOES HE SAY NOW?

Cuomo is more defiant than ever, refuting allegations in a taped response and saying “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed” and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.” He also alleged that the investigation itself was fueled by “politics and bias.”

HOW IS CUOMO EXPLAINING HIS BEHAVIOR?