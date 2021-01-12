EXPLAINER: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?

Retired Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. of Texas was photographed on the Senate floor carrying zip-tie handcuffs and wearing a military-style helmet and vest, authorities said. Brock's ex-wife helped authorities identify him, according to court documents. He confirmed to The New Yorker that he was the man in the photographs and claimed he found the zip-tie handcuffs on the floor. “I wish I had not picked those up,” he said.

WHY HAVEN’T MORE PEOPLE BEEN CHARGED YET?

Authorities are working to identify more suspects and more charges are expected.

Many people were allowed to leave the Capitol freely the day of the attack, so investigators have to sort through a sea of photos, video, social media posts and tips from the public to see who was there and track them down.

Federal prosecutors across the U.S. have also said people could face charges in their home states if they traveled to Washington and took part in the assault.

Massachusetts' top federal prosecutors said Monday that his office has received “lots of tips" and has investigations underway. But for prosecutors outside Washington to bring a case, they would need evidence that someone traveled there with plans to participate in the destruction and violence, said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.