EXPLAINER: Why battle over a murder charge in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis officer accused in the death of George Floyd was put on hold Monday while an appeals court considers whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against him.

Derek Chauvin is already facing a second-degree unintentional murder charge and a manslaughter charge.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd's death sparked months of mass protests nationwide over police brutality and race. In Minneapolis and some other areas, the civil unrest spiraled into violence. Other former officers who were present when Floyd died will face trial later this year.

Here's a look at why the charge plays such a large role in the trial.

WHAT DO THE DIFFERENT DEGREES MEAN?