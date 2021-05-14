Explainer: Why did Yankees test positive after vaccination?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes newer versions of the coronavirus could be a factor in what's known as “breakthrough” cases, though evidence so far indicates the vaccines in the U.S. protect against these variants.

HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN?

It’s difficult to pinpoint why a person might get infected or sick with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. The reasons vary, and could include how much of the virus vaccinated people are exposed to, said Dr. William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Individual differences in how well our immune systems respond to vaccines is another factor in why vaccinated people could still get sick. Some people, for example, have other health conditions or take medications that could make the shots less effective.

”All of these kinds of problems can suppress the immune system, and that would result in a less than optimal response to the vaccine,” Moss said.

Though less likely, vaccines might have been improperly stored or administered, he noted. Or people might also have been exposed to the virus before the shots took full effect.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.