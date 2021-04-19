EXPLAINER: Why 'excited delirium' came up at Chauvin trial?

Mackenzie told the jury that new officers are taught how to recognize signs of excited delirium. Suspects may be incoherent, she said, exhibit extraordinary strength, sweat or suffer from abnormal body temperature, or seem like they suddenly snapped. They're taught that cardiovascular disease, drug abuse or mental illness can trigger excited delirium, she said.

But she told the jury that she would defer to an emergency room doctor in diagnosing the condition.

In closings Monday, prosecutor Steve Schleicher said Floyd had not exhibited any of those recognized signs.

“There’s no superhuman strength,” Schleicher told the jury. "There are no super humans, impervious to pain. Nonsense. You heard him. You saw him. He was not impervious to pain. It’s nonsense.”

WHY DOES IT MATTER?