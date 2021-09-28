EXPLAINER: Why Facebook is holding off on kids' Instagram

COULD FACEBOOK STILL PULL THE PLUG?

Fairplay executive director Josh Golin argues that Instagram for Kids may have already sunk beneath the waves. The “pause,"' he said, is a good way for Facebook to save face and hope that after a while people will forget about it.

He acknowledges that his group and other advocates failed to pressure Facebook into canceling its kids' messaging product, but says Instagram for Kids is different.

“Instagram is a much much worse platform for children" than Messenger, he said, noting Facebook's own internal research and a “wealth of evidence" supporting this point. The climate has also changed since 2017 and 2018, when the “techlash" against Big Tech's harmful effects on society was just emerging. Now, it's in full force and much more organized. Finally, there's tech product inertia.

“With Messenger Kids, the backlash didn’t start until it had already came out," he said. “It is much easier for a corporation to walk back a product that doesn’t yet exist than to take a product off the market,"

WHAT ABOUT OTHER PLATFORMS?